Watch Klay's epic boat ride to SF for Warriors-Bucks game

Klay Thompson arrived to San Francisco in style on Wednesday ahead of the Warriors' game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center.

The Warriors guard took his beloved boat for a cruise around the Bay before Wednesday's big game, and he was nice enough to bring Dub Nation along for the ride by going on Instagram live and sharing his commute.

"What a day," Thompson shouted. "Look at this day, people. Look at this. Look at it. That's nice. Are you kidding me? Wow."

"What a day!"



Captain Klay is loving the weather on his boat ride to Chase 😂🛥️ pic.twitter.com/3zkc8mRGVv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2024

Captain Klay is no stranger to unique pregame arrivals.

When he isn't wheeling into Chase Center on his bike, he's vibing through the Bay via boat.

While basketball is his first love, the water is a close second for the Splash Bro, who enjoys spending his free time sailing the seas.

But on Wednesday, he'll get to enjoy both of his passions as the Warriors host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern Conference second-seeded Bucks for a chance to continue climbing the West with the NBA playoffs around the corner.

