Klay praises JK's athleticism, believes he's ‘future' of Warriors

The Warriors are in good hands whenever the dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green eventually retire.

That's because Golden State has an emerging young core consisting of Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, who have shown flashes of brilliance throughout their early NBA careers.

Kuminga, the Warriors' brightest young star, showed out again in Golden State's 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, scoring 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Thompson was asked about the young forward's big game and his effort defending Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"Jonathan's been incredible for us," Thompsons said. "He might be the best athlete in the NBA, just his ability to rise up and his combination of speed. He's the future of the franchise and we need him to go where we want to go this season."

Kuminga always has been known for his high-flying, ferocious dunks since his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, but in Year 3, the 21-year-old has taken his game to another level and often is the team's second-leading scorer behind Curry.

In 65 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.1 minutes per contest.

As Thompson mentioned, the Warriors need Kuminga down the stretch and into the playoffs should Golden State secure a spot, and the electric youngster is ready to rise to the occasion.

