Broussard wants to see Giannis pair up with Steph, Warriors 

Are the Warriors the perfect destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

FS1’s Chris Broussard certainly seems to think so.

“He and Steph, is that even possible?" Broussard asked Friday on the "First Things First" show. “But there this no place I’d rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry, because I think it would be so awesome to see those two together.”

Giannis x Steph? 👀 "There's no place I'd rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry."



— @Chris_Broussard on the possibility of Giannis leaving Milwaukee and why he shouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks, even if they win another title: pic.twitter.com/gfYz9C2ssE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 25, 2023

Giannis remains under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks through the next two seasons, but he does have a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Curry will be 37 years old and entering his 17th year in the NBA at the start of the 2025 season. While it may be farfetched to envision a scenario that sees Antetokounmpo paired with the Warriors star, it also cannot be entirely be ruled out as a possibility.

During a recent interview with Tania Ganguli of the New York Times, Antetokounmpo made it clear he will not sign an extension in Milwaukee if he does not feel the organization is primed to compete at a championship level.

Broussard doesn’t believe he should sign one either. Instead, he believes Giannis should keep his options open as the Bucks face the mounting challenges of molding an aging roster into a title contender.

“But I will say this, I don’t think Giannis should sign an extension with the Bucks. Even if they win another championship, keep your options open.

“He’s got two years left. Khris Middleton is banged up, Jrue Holiday is talking about retiring after the next two seasons, and he’s older.



“Even if they win another title, don’t sign an extension. No one will kill you for leaving there with just one title. You got Milwaukee its first title since Kareem. They certainly can’t crush you if you leave with two. So, keep your options open, he’s looking at the field and seeing what Phoenix is doing, Miami if they get Damian Lillard, LeBron’s got AD. All these teams are stacking themselves, and what are we doing. So, I’d say keep your options open Giannis.”



It would appear that the Bucks have at least a couple of seasons to ensure that their franchise player is content with the long-term vision of the team. However, the longer Antetokounmpo opts to not sign an extension, the louder the noise will grow about potential moves like the one Broussard has suggested.

