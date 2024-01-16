Draymond shuts down ‘concern' he won't be vocal after suspension

While Draymond Green used his 16-game Warriors absence to focus on himself and getting his mind right, the four-time NBA champion has made it increasingly clear that he still is the same Draymond Green.

After serving a 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face last month, Green was committed to leaving his on-court antics behind him as he vowed to become a better person for his family, team and most importantly, himself. But that doesn't mean he won't stop being himself, and being himself includes doing one of the things he does best.

"I'm always going to be vocal," Green told reporters Monday after Golden State's 116-107 road loss to the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies. "I'm never going to stop talking. I know there's this concern like, 'Oh he won't talk no more.' I don't know how to not talk.

"If I tell myself I'm not going to talk I'm still going to talk. So, I'm always going to talk."

Green's defensive intensity and vocal leadership certainly were missed during his extended absence, but they didn't help the Warriors turn things around Monday when he returned to the court as Golden State's struggles continued.

And the 33-year-old didn't miss a beat during his postgame press conference, calling out the team's flaws after one of its worst losses of the season.

“It starts off with having pride,” Green told reporters after the game. “You just have to have pride in yourself as a man that, ‘I’m not going to let my guy score.’ Our closeouts were too soft, our rotations were too slow. So it’s just no pride.

“Until every guy takes pride in themselves and want to stop the guy in front of them, we’ll suck.”

Green's emotions and passion for the game have oftentimes gotten him into the trouble that ultimately led to the punishment of his latest suspension, but they've also made him a multi-world champion and likely future Hall of Famer. And whether you hate it or love it, Green's vocalness is something that won't go away anytime soon.

