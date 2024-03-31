Draymond hilariously wishes future Warriors luck facing Wembanyama

After escaping with a narrow 117-113 win at Frost Bank Center on Sunday night, Warriors star Draymond Green humorously wished his younger teammates good luck in facing San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama in the future.

Speaking to the media during a postgame press conference, Green explained how difficult it is to match up with someone like Wembanyama due to his size and athleticism.

The Warriors forward described one of the game's final plays, where he attempted to box out the Spurs big man for a rebound, with Green expressing his joy that he won’t have to play against Wembanyama for much longer.

“I thought I had a great box-out and he still didn’t let me get the rebound,” Green said. “He’s a very special talent. I was just telling Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and those guys that I’m happy I got the opportunity to play against him now because they’ll have to deal with him a lot later and I won’t be in the league anymore, so that’s good for me.”

Dray is glad he won't have to face off against Wemby for much longer 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfPJKy3X4b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2024

Wembanyama was the most hyped NBA prospect in decades ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, and he has lived up to the hype so far in his first season in the league. Between his height, wingspan and athleticism, the Spurs rookie already has developed into an incredible player.

Against the Warriors on Sunday night, Wembanyama was a dominant force on the court, scoring 32 points and netting nine rebounds, with his fourth-quarter scoring surge cutting Golden State’s lead to two points in the game's final seconds.

Green had one of his best all-around games of the season with 21 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, six steals and a block, keying the Warriors as they won their fourth game in a row to stay ahead of the Houston Rockets for the final Western Conference play-in berth.

