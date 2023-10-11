Draymond blames Warriors' disconnection for past road struggles

The Warriors were homesick during the 2022-23 NBA season, going 11-30 in games away from Chase Center in San Francisco, where they finished a dominant 33-8.

Four-time champion Draymond Green described what he thought caused last year’s road dysfunction and why he believes Golden State is better prepared for their nationwide trips this season.

“When you're not connected, you can't win on the road,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita on the latest "Dubs Talk" podcast. “Because when you go on the road, It’s you versus everybody. If you're there splintered and not all is one, it won't work. And so, it’s no surprise to me that we struggled on the road. We were a group that wasn’t one.”

The Warriors had chemistry issues for much of last season, beginning with a preseason altercation between Green and Jordan Poole. Matters deteriorated as Golden State dealt with injuries, which constantly impacted the rotation and rhythm on the floor.

Green knows that last year’s incohesive locker room led to a subpar road record. However, he’s confident that new faces in the locker room will help the Warriors stack wins away from home during the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Number one, it’s a new team with new faces,” Green told Keita. "You bring in new faces and new energy. But you got guys dedicated to winning. And in order to be committed to winning, you have to be committed to a team and what’s best for that team. Or else you won’t win. We've added guys who are committed to winning, who are committed to the team, and that works.”

Green is speaking highly of offseason acquisitions such as Chris Paul and Cory Joseph -- two of multiple new veteran players known to be team-oriented with championship aspirations.

Considering Golden State signed older, more experienced players this offseason, the Warriors’ new-look roster should produce a better road product. It has to, as Green knows a .367 road winning percentage will lead to failure for the second straight year.

The Warriors have their first road test of the year, albeit a preseason affair, against the Lakers on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In their first exhibition meeting last Saturday, the Warriors defeated the Lakers 125-108 at Chase Center.

A preseason win won't mean much, but the Warriors building good road habits early certainly won't hurt.

