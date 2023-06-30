Watch Draymond joyfully applaud Klay after clutch putt

It's safe to say Draymond Green was hyped watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during "The Match" on Thursday in Las Vegas.

With his teammates needing a spark to even things up after falling behind to the Kansas City Chiefs' star duo of Mahomes and Kelce, Green celebrated Thompson's clutch putt just like he had won another NBA title.

"Yes, Klay! Yes, Klay!" Green said as he celebrated after Thompson's putt to tie.

Draymond celebrating a Klay putt like they just won another championship 😂pic.twitter.com/f9BP8MKsgf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 30, 2023

Mahomes was quick to point out that Thompson and Curry hadn't actually won yet, but it didn't matter to Green and Curry.

"I don't care! A tie is a win," the 33-year-old replied, much to the delight of the competitors.

Curry joined in as well, calling Thompson's clutch putt to tie the game a "win" in his book, considering not much had gone right for the sharpshooting duo up to that point.

Ultimately, Mahomes and Kelce's golfing prowess proved to be too much for the Splash Brothers, beating Curry and Thompson despite being underdogs heading into the event. Perhaps Curry trolling Mahomes before "The Match" played a role in fueling the two-time Super Bowl champion.

In the end, it appears all parties had fun partaking in the charity event.

However, Curry and Thompson have more reasons to celebrate as Green, after declining his $27.6 million player option, elected to return to Golden State on a four-year, $100 million contract.

Now that he's back in the Bay Area, expect Green to continue hyping up Thompson and Curry on and off the court.

