CP3 claims Rockets ‘played entire season' to prepare for Dubs

Chris Paul and James Harden teaming up on the Houston Rockets ruled the Western Conference during the 2017-18 NBA season, but there still was one team they fell inferior to.

Paul, an 18-year NBA veteran and 12-time All-Star, described his two seasons in Houston and why he believes they fell short of a championship despite the overwhelming talent.

"To be real honest with you, that first year in Houston might have been top two, top three or the best team I've ever played on," Paul said on a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective Podcast." "Like seriously, we were so connected defensively, offensively.

"And when I talk about basketball, I talk about it because those years I was in Houston, we played the entire season to get ready for one team: Golden State [Warriors]. We played the entire season, our defensive game plan, our offensive game plan, every single game was to get ready for Golden State 'cause there's a certain way you had to play in order to beat those teams."

"Those years I was in Houston [with the Rockets], we played the entire season to get ready for one team: Golden State [Warriors]... there's a certain way you have to play in order to beat those teams."



— Chris Paul



(Via The Hoop Collective Podcast)pic.twitter.com/C3p7zm4OhX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Paul averaged 18.6 points on 46-percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals in his first year in Houston, while Harden averaged a then-career-high 30.4 points on 44.9-percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

The duo led the Rockets (65-17) to the Western Conference Finals as the No. 1 playoff seed but fell to the team who Paul said they had prepared for all year long. Paul sustained a hamstring injury in Houston's Game 5 win over Golden State and the Rockets fell to the Warriors in Game 7 of the conference finals.

They were just one game away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1994-95 season. Three seasons prior, the Rockets made it to the conference finals but again had their NBA Finals dreams ripped away by the Warriors.

Paul ended up parting ways with Harden in 2018 and remains on the hunt for his first NBA championship ring, but it seems like that 2017-18 season was his closest shot thus far.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast