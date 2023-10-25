CP3, Dario Saric relationship reflecting on court for Warriors

Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul is adjusting to playing on a new team in a new city, but there's one particular player he's already familiar with.

Paul spent two seasons with former first-round draft pick Dario Šarić in Phoenix with the Suns before the two reunited in the Bay with the Warriors this season. And in their first game together with Golden State, the familiarity between the two players reflected on the hardwood.

"It's nice," Paul told reporters after the game. "I think we missed Dario big time even last year in Phoenix. So when you get a chance to reconnect with a guy like that. And that's why I keep saying about our team, sometimes we almost got guys who are too unselfish.

"So when you play with a guy like Dario, he don't want anything but to make the right play. Whatever he has to do. So it's fun to play with guys like that."

Paul and Šarić were heavily involved in the pick-and-roll Tuesday night in the Warriors' 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

The future Hall of Fame point guard will have plenty of time to get familiar with the rest of his Warriors teammates, but the connection he has with Šarić will pay off for the Warriors over the course of the season.

