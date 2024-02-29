CP3's career ‘absolutely' would feel complete without championship

After 19 NBA seasons, Chris Paul is satisfied with his career, even if he never wins a championship.

Speaking to Dwyane Wade on his podcast, "The Why with Dwayne Wade," the Warriors guard was asked if his career would feel complete if he retired without winning an NBA title. Paul explained that while he still believes he will win a championship, he is content with his career arc.

“Straight up, even though I think I’m going to win a championship before I’m done, yes absolutely. I can’t even process not winning a championship, but I love what I’ve been able to do with my career, absolutely,” Paul said. “I probably was a lot more stressed about that once upon a time, but it’s crazy how things change, life changes.”

“Like, my kids and my family are extremely important but, I don’t know man, just to still be able to play the game, it’s crazy here at year 19 but at year 12 something else might have been on my mind. At year 19 now, I’m in the locker room and I’m trying to give my teammates, some of them, just trying to tell them about perspective and not taking it for granted.”

Since being selected by the then-New Orleans Hornets with the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Paul has become one of the best point guards in league history, being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary team in 2021.

Despite all the individual accolades, the 19-year veteran has yet to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, coming close to winning a title with the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals before the team blew a 2-0 series lead to the Milwaukee Bucks, losing the series 4-2.

Paul was traded to the Warriors during the offseason and his first season with the team has had its ups and downs. While Paul has played well coming off the bench and leading the second unit, a fractured hand caused him to miss 21 consecutive games.

During his time away from the court, Golden State began to turn their fortunes around and now are on the upswing as the team looks to move up the Western Conference standings.

