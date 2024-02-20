Why Podz views Steph, Draymond as best teammates he's ever had

One of the biggest surprises of the Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season has been Brandin Podziemski's development, and the rookie was quick to credit Draymond Green and Steph Curry for his on-court growth.

Speaking to reporters after the NBA Rising Stars Game, Podziemski was full of praise for the organization as well as the two franchise cornerstones, calling them the "best teammates" he has ever had. When asked about Curry’s impact on his development this season, the first-year player explained that the two-time NBA MVP’s conduct on and off the court have been eye-opening.

“He's been a great vet towards me, and anything I've ever needed on the court, off the court he's been there to take care of me... The things he does as a husband, father, businessman, teammate, how he treats people, he's never too good for anybody… It's something you look up to,” Podziemski said.

The budding star also elaborated on Green’s influence on him, noting that the two players share many similarities in terms of their competitiveness and desire to win. When asked if he still enjoys playing with Green despite his on-court antics, Podziemski pointed out that it comes with the territory.

“Of course, we just live with that," Podziemski told reporters. "We know all the stuff he does on the court is out of good heart, and he just wants to win. That's where me and him kind of share similarities, we just do whatever it takes to win."

Taken in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Podziemski has carved out an essential role in Golden State’s rotation, become a strong force on offense and on defense, where he currently is the league leader in charges drawn with 27.

Between Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Podziemski, the Warriors have a talented group of young players who have been playing impactful minutes for the team as they begin their long playoff push.

