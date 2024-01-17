Report: Mavericks ‘linked' to potential Wiggins trade

A fresh start for Andrew Wiggins seems feasible as the Warriors forward continues to struggle this season.

Wiggins' name has been tied to several rumors with the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, and a potential suitor reportedly is showing interest.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the many teams engaged in acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, and they continue to be linked to other versatile forwards such as Wiggins, P.J. Washington and Dorian Finney-Smith, Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

Fletcher's report came before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that the Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwore and three first-round picks to Toronto.

So with Siakam reportedly off the board, eyes might turn to other options, such as Wiggins.

The two-way forward was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 before being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team trade, where he spent the first six seasons of his NBA career before the Warriors acquired him at the 2020 trade deadline.

With the Warriors, Wiggins found a new home in the Bay and was a huge part of their latest title in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 16.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, one steal and one block in 34.9 minutes during that entire championship run.

But the 28-year-old hasn't figured out the solution to his increasingly frustrating season, as he experiences career lows nearly across the board with 11.9 points on 42.2-percent shooting from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.3 minutes. His spot in the starting rotation no longer is guaranteed, either, as he's come off the bench in 11 of the 36 games he's played with Golden State this season.

Last week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported NBA teams anticipate the Warriors being "open" to trading Wiggins, but ESPN NBA insider Marc Spears reported earlier this week that an anonymous general manager told him "there's not a lot of value for Wiggins right now," unless the forward is packaged with someone else or additional assets.

Wiggins also is in the first year of a four-year, $109 million extension he signed with Golden State.

Dallas currently is 24-17 and fifth in the West, much better than the team was at this point last season. But the Mavericks could be on the hunt for more reinforcements and be making a phone call or two to Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy.

