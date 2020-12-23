Five biggest keys for Kings to have a successful season

Basketball is back.

The Sacramento Kings kick off their 2020-21 schedule Wednesday evening in Denver when they face Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets.

Michael Malone’s squad is coming off a stellar season that took them all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They are a deep squad with plenty of young talent and an entertaining style of basketball.

Sacramento struggled in the Orlando bubble, but they are ready to turn up the pace and try to get back to the style of play that made them one of the team’s to watch during the 2018-19 season.

It should be an interesting season in Sacramento. Here are five keys to success for coach Like Walton’s squad.