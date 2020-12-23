Five biggest keys for Kings to have a successful season

Since the departure of Rick Adelman following the 2005-06 season, the Sacramento Kings have rolled through nine head coaches before hiring Luke Walton. His first year didn’t go as planned, in part due to a trip to India, injuries to Fox, Bagley and Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a global pandemic shutting down the league for nearly four months before restarting in the bubble.
Walton wasn’t perfect, but a coaching carousel is a recipe for stymying the growth of young players and amassing losses. For reference, see the last 14 years of Kings basketball. At some point, Sacramento needs to settle on a coach and give him the latitude to succeed.
The Kings sat out most of free agency. They lost Bogdanovic, Alex Len, Harry Giles and Kent Bazemore. They replaced those players with three rookies and a group of minimum salary players on one-year deals.
Maybe Walton catches lightning in a bottle like Dave Joerger did two seasons ago. But there is also the potential that half the roster is turned over during the season as management looks to collect more assets.
Every coach is judged by their win loss record, but at some point, the revolving door has to stop and the team has to allow the team to grow under one voice.