Damian Lillard posts cryptic tweets amid trade request drama

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 14, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard appeared to chime in on the dialogue surrounding his trade request with a pair of tweets on Thursday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard first tweeted, "I'm amazed." When a fellow Twitter user asked Lillard why he's amazed, he responded, "At how ppl [sic] could know so much and so little at the same time."

I’m amazed. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 7, 2023

At how ppl could know so much and so little at the same time https://t.co/I2KwZc7IKa — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 7, 2023

Lillard has faced criticism for reportedly trying to force his way to the Heat after making a trade request.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Thursday that Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been warning teams against trading for the seven-time All-Star, saying Lillard would be an "unhappy player" if he's dealt to a city other than Miami. The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress added, citing a source, that Lillard has "no interest" in playing for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers -- three teams that would make sense as potential destinations.

Those were just the latest of several reports stating Lillard's desire to end up with the Heat. There are some who have argued that the Blazers should honor the wishes of one of the franchise's greatest players ever. Others, however, believe Portland should make the best deal available for Lillard, who is under team control for three more seasons.

A major roadblock to a potential deal with Miami is Portland reportedly doesn't have an interest in acquiring Tyler Herro, who is Miami's top trade asset. That's led the Blazers to tell teams they'll only move Lillard for the best return, according to Wojnarowski. Lillard's focus on Miami isn't affecting how other interested teams are approaching the situation, either, per Wojnarowski.

So, at least for now, it doesn't seem to be a lock that Lillard will get his way.

Following the NBA Draft is the NBA Summer League where the top draft picks, second-round prospects and undrafted athletes go next.