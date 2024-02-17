Every winner from 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend events

The stars were out in Indianapolis on Saturday.

With Friday's events in the rear-view mirror, Saturday brought the most anticipated competitions of the annual festivities.

The night included Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point showdown.

Here's a rundown of the winners from Saturday's events:

NBA Skills Challenge winner 2024

The Skills Challenge pitted the Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner), No. 1 picks (Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero) and All Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young).

Indiana's three players emerged victorious.

HALI'S HALFCOURT SHOT ENDS IT 🔥



The hometown Team Pacers are the #KiaSkills champions! 🏆#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/xHiTgw9BBm — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

NBA 3-point contest winner 2024

TBD.

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu winner 2024

TBD.

NBA dunk contest winner 2024

TBD.