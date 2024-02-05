When is the 2024 NBA slam dunk contest? Participants, how to watch, more

One of the most-hyped events of the NBA season is approaching: the dunk contest.

With the 2024 All-Star Weekend on the horizon, potential participants are gradually being revealed that helps set the stage for a night of dunks to rock the crowd.

Though the event hasn't always lived up to the occasion in recent years, it's still one that routinely grabs fans' attentions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A potential participant could be Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who reportedly is "seriously considering" entering the contest. If Brown does join, he'd be the first All-Star since 2017 to participate in it.

That could help amplify the excitement, so here's what to know about the 2024 NBA dunk contest:

When is the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

The dunk contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17. It's typically the last event of the night, which will include the skills challenge, 3-point contest and, for the first time, a Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-point battle.

What time is the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

There typically is no exact start time for the contest, though it's usually the last event of the night.

Who is participating in the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

Four players typically participate in the dunk contest, though there currently are no official entrants. Some rumored players include defending champion Mac McClung (G League), Jaime Jacquez Jr. (Miami Heat) and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).

How to watch the 2024 NBA dunk contest

The dunk contest will be broadcast on TNT. It will also be available to stream on TNTdrama.com.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The main event of the weekend, the All-Star Game, will occur on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in Indianapolis, Ind.