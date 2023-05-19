Walker's promotion proof journey to big leagues is unpredictable

SAN FRANCISCO -- With one set of roster moves on Friday morning, the Giants showed why the journey to the big leagues is so unpredictable.

At the same time as they called up first-round pick Patrick Bailey, the Giants purchased the contract of reliever Ryan Walker, a 27-year-old who was taken with the 916th pick of the 2018 draft. A 31st-round selection, Walker earned the promotion with a sizzling start to the Triple-A season.

Walker allowed just two earned runs in 20 1/3 relief innings in a league that is often a nightmare for pitchers, walking eight and striking out 23. He gave up just nine hits in his 15 appearances and didn't surrender a homer.

Walker said he started to think his dream could become a reality when the Triple-A season started. On Thursday night, he was sitting in the bullpen in Reno when a call came down telling him to head back to the dugout. River Cats manager Dave Brundage told Walker that he wouldn't be available to pitch that night.

"I was kind of confused for a second," Walker said. "Brundy comes up to me and was like, 'You're (unavailable) today because you're going to be throwing in San Francisco tomorrow.' I was like, 'Oh, well okay. I'm good with that. That sounds great.'"

Walker is just the fourth member of his Giants draft class to reach the big leagues, joining first-rounder Joey Bart, second-rounder Sean Hjelle and 11th-rounder David Villar. He was signed after his senior season at Washington State and quickly earned a reputation with Giants officials as being one of the hardest workers in the system.

Ryan Walker in AAA this year: 20 1/3 innings, 2 earned runs, 23 strikeouts. The 27-year-old showed enough this spring that Giants brought him to Bay Bridge Series (also lol at Casey Schmitt casually throwing 93 mph on this play): pic.twitter.com/jjbkjMS76l — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 19, 2023

Walker's crossfire delivery and deception got him through the low minors, but his velocity started to tick up last season and he now pairs a mid-90s fastball with a wipeout slider. Scouts who have seen the River Cats this season think Walker could pretty quickly become a go-to weapon against right-handed hitters, and the Giants are hopeful he can establish himself as they try to sort out roles in their bullpen.

"What I think we're most excited about is the deception," manager Gabe Kapler said. "It's a step across his body and it kind of looks like he's striding towards third base and then fires the ball crossfire to the plate. It's a look that we haven't really had. Tyler (Rogers) is a different look, but Ryan is a different look than Tyler.

"I think we've been ready for somebody that could be another right-handed leverage option. It's kind of how we envisioned Cole Waites long term, and I think this is just an opportunity for Ryan to take control of that."

Walker had 45 matchups against righties in the minors this year and allowed just six hits while striking out 15. It was a start that allowed him to jump the line after not being in big league camp and reach the big leagues despite starting his professional career with such long odds.

"As a 31st-round pick you just feel like you have to work so much harder, you've got to do everything perfect, they've got to see a lot of value in you," he said. "It was kind of tough in the early years, but I've just been building confidence throughout the years. After last year and coming into this year with camps and spring training and going to Triple-A, that just helped me realize, hey, we're really close. It could happen at any moment. I'm just glad I started the way I did and we're here. I couldn't be more thankful."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast