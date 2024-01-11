Report: Estrada, Wade Jr. settle Giants deals to avoid arbitration

The Giants reportedly made a handful of moves ahead of MLB’s arbitration deadline on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, settling on contract terms with three of their four eligible players.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and a one-year, $4.7 million deal with infielder Thairo Estrada, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Thursday.

Last season, Wade Jr. had a .373 OBP with 110 hits over 135 games, while Estrada posted a .315 OBP with 134 hits in 120 games.

The Giants also agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract with reliever Tyler Rogers, Fan Nation's Marc Delucchi reported Thursday, citing a source. The right-hander receives a raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility, after signing for $1.675 million last year.

Across 68 games during the 2023 MLB season, Rogers finished with a 3.04 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 74 innings pitched.

Infielder J.D. Davis and the Giants didn't come to terms on a 2024 contract before Thursday's deadline, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported, citing a source, meaning the two sides likely will exchange numbers in the near future.

Through two seasons with the Giants, Davis has an .333 OBP with 155 hits, 26 home runs and 83 RBI.

After missing out on top free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Giants retained some valuable pieces in-house.

