MLB expert questions if Giants' prospects enough for Ohtani trade

The Giants are expected to make a run at MLB megastar Shohei Ohtani, but whether that's through a trade with the Los Angeles Angels or in free agency remains to be seen.

In his latest column for The Athletic, former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden doesn't foresee San Francisco putting together an adequate package for Ohtani before the Aug. 1 trade deadline for a couple of reasons.

"They’d love to land Ohtani in free agency this winter, but if he becomes available via trade, I question whether they would be willing to unload their farm system or if they’d even have enough to compete with the other teams that would be pushing for him," Bowden wrote, calling a trade between the Angels and Giants for the two-way phenom a "long shot."

The Giants only recently have begun to benefit from their fresh crop of talent in the minors, with Patrick Bailey, Luis Matos and countless other rookies making an impact for the team during the 2023 MLB season. There are plenty more waiting in the wings -- but if the Giants were to trade for Ohtani, they could kiss their prospects goodbye.

Bowden believes San Francisco would have to start a trade conversation for Ohtani with left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Carson Whisenhunt, shortstop Marco Luciano, and outfielders Luis Matos and Grant McCray.

"The Giants have worked to build up their system, and to tear it all down for a rental doesn’t seem like something president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi would be willing to do," Bowden wrote. "Instead, I see their best shot at Ohtani being in free agency."

Ohtani's price will be high, should he become available, as the AL MVP frontrunner who certainly will provide a boost to teams like the Giants looking to make a playoff push in the second half. The Japanese phenom has yet to experience the bright lights of the postseason -- but maybe he could do so at Oracle Park, as San Francisco currently sits two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

And even if San Francisco's potential trade package can't compete with others around the league, there's always free agency.

