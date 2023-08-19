Giants place Ross Stripling on IL, recall Sean Hjelle, Casey Schmitt

The Giants made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 15-day Injured List with a mid-back strain. Before Friday's game against Atlanta, Stripling was examined for back soreness, per The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Stripling was the victim of Luke Raley's bizarre, inside-the-park home run Wednesday that bounced off the bricks and then off the top of the padding in right-center field at Oracle Park. The homer was the third in three innings given up by Stripling, who now has surrendered 20 in 78 1/3 innings in 2023.

The right-hander's home run rate is the highest in MLB and he leads the team in home runs allowed.

Additionally, the Giants placed right-hander Ryan Walker on the Paternity List. It's unknown when he'll be back with the team.

In a corresponding move, Sean Hjelle was called up from Triple-A Sacramento, along with infielder Casey Schmitt.

Schmitt shattered records when he first was called up from Triple-A back in May, kicking off his big league career by starting 13 straight games. He contributed to winning almost immediately until his struggles persisted through June and July.

The 24-year-old was optioned back to Sacramento on Aug. 6, only to be recalled less than two weeks later.

San Francisco will look to even things up in the second game of its three-game series with Atlanta.

