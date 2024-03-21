Giants to rotate PA announcers after parting ways with Brooks-Moon

There will be new voices heard over the speakers at Oracle Park throughout the 2024 MLB season.

After agreeing to part ways with longtime public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon earlier this week, Giants President and CEO Larry Baer told reporters at Thursday's media open house at Oracle Park that the team will rotate through multiple candidates at the position in the beginning of the season while the search for a longterm replacement still is ongoing.

The Giants will have a rotating group of PA announcers early in the season. At their media open house, Larry Baer said the search for a long-term replacement will begin soon. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 21, 2024

Brooks-Moon was behind the microphone for over 2,000 games across 24 seasons, with her iconic voice becoming synonymous with Giants baseball.

Whoever the Giants eventually hire to replace her full-time certainly will have big shoes to fill.

