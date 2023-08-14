What we learned as Giants routed by Rays in Meckler's MLB debut

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants haven't fixed their hitting woes yet, and now another pretty big leak might have opened up.

For the second time in three days, the Giants allowed at least 16 hits. This time it was the Tampa Bay Rays who peppered the gaps and bleachers in a 10-2 win at Oracle Park. San Francisco lost for the seventh time in the last nine games.

The game was lopsided, but arguably could have been much worse. The Rays had 12 hits and two walks in the first five innings and at that point had nine of the 10 hardest-hit balls of the night. They left the bases loaded in the fifth, though, and stranded eight runners their first five times up. That allowed the Giants to dream a bit.

Tyler Glasnow struck out six the first time through the order, but the Giants scored a run and loaded the bases in the fifth before newcomer Johan Camargo struck out and LaMonte Wade Jr. flew out to left.

Two innings later, lefty rookie Jacob Lopez brought the ballpark back to life. An error, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Wade Meckler, who like Lopez was making his MLB debut. Meckler took a close 2-2 pitch above the zone before Lopez, a former Giants prospect, threw a nasty slider that Meckler swung over the top of.

The Rays kept piling on from there, finishing with 18 hits, the most allowed by the Giants this season.

Wade's World

Meckler learned a tough lesson in his first plate MLB appearance: Glasnow's stuff is better than anything he'll see in the minors, and big league catchers are pretty good at pulling the pitches on the edge into the zone.

Meckler struck out looking his first time up and then bounced out to first in the fourth inning. Two innings later, he reached base for the first time. Appropriately, the player who had 59 walks and 59 strikeouts in 92 minor league games, reached with a walk.

Meckler's big moment came in the seventh, but he struck out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded. He had just one multiple-strikeout game in 10 Triple-A games before his promotion.

The Opener

Ryan Walker dealt with some traffic, but he kept the Rays off the scoreboard in the first two innings. Walker gave up a walk in the first but picked off Randy Arozarena at first base. After two singles in the second, he struck out Christian Bethancourt and Manny Margot.

Walker finished with four strikeouts, tying a career-high. He now has 49 of them in his first 43 1/3 innings in the big leagues, and he lowered his ERA to 2.28. That's the fifth-lowest ERA among rookies who have thrown at least 40 innings this season.

One To Forget

Tristan Beck has had a good rookie season, but the Rays roughed him up Monday. Beck came in after Walker as the "featured guy," but he was charged with five earned on 10 hits.

Beck has now given up eight runs in his last two relief appearances. Prior to these two, he allowed just seven runs over 39 innings dating back to May 22.

While Walker escaped, Beck, Luke Jackson, Scott Alexander and Taylor Rogers each gave up at least one run. Jackson was the only reliever who didn't allow multiple runs.

