How MLB Network inspired Giants' 2012 NLDS comeback vs. Reds

Hunter Pence had a full circle moment while joining NBC Sports Bay Area's broadcast of Monday's Giants-Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park.

Pence had a legendary career as a Giant, and it all started right back in Cincinnati during the 2012 National League Division Series. Eleven years later, Pence reflected on that unforgettable matchup and revealed what gave the team some extra motivation.

"It's a good memory, for sure. We never forget that series and the way the team came together," Pence said on the broadcast. "The bullpen did crazy, historic things for us. Some fun memories. Buster Posey, [Cincinnati's] Matt Latos, Angel Pagan leading us off with a homer in the second game here. I think it was an error by [Scott] Rolen in the first one that we got a run off of, which he never makes an error. The billionth-time Gold Glover.

"I remember being on the bus and MLB [Network[ was talking about us and [the] Oakland [Athletics] both being down 0-2 and they were like, 'Which one of these two teams has a chance?' And they were like, 'San Francisco has absolutely no chance.' And we just got pretty angry, to say the least. It fired us up a little bit."

The Giants' chances of making it out of the first round of the playoffs significantly decreased after losing their first two games at home to fall 0-2 in the best-of-five series and one loss away from elimination.

Posey had an incredible run in 2012 which ultimately led to being voted the NL MVP, but Pence's impassioned speeches quickly grew viral the entire postseason and beyond. The rest of the series was full of memorable moments which led to San Francisco's second World Series title in three years.

One of the moments was a pregame speech from Pence.

"Play for each other, not yourself," Pence said to his teammates. "Win each moment. Win each inning. It’s all we have left."

San Francisco responded with two consecutive wins to force a decisive Game 5 where they won in dramatic fashion to secure an NLCS berth and then a trip to the World Series where they were crowned champs after sweeping the AL champion Detroit Tigers.

Pence spent eight of his 14 MLB seasons with the Giants and helped lead them to a pair of World Series wins in 2012 and 2014.

His positivity was relentless and contagious, and whether he admits it or not, appeared to play a major role in the light switch of that NLDS Game 3.

And the rest is history.

