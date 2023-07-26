Where Giants slotted Luciano in lineup for MLB debut vs. A's

Programming note: Watch Marco Luciano makes his MLB debut against A's at 6:45 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Bay Area. "Giants Pregame Live" begins at 6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants aren't wasting any time throwing top prospect Marco Luciano into the fire.

The 21-year-old phenom officially was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and he will be in the Giants' lineup Wednesday night against the Athletics at Oracle Park. Luciano is starting at shortstop and batting eighth against Oakland pitcher Freddy Tamok.

Giants have two 24-year-olds and two 21-year-olds up the middle tonight: Wade 1B, Flores DH, Davis 3B, Conforto LF, Matos CF, Bailey C, Yaz RF, Luciano SS, Schmitt 2B. Walker (opener) — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2023

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic first reported news of Luciano's promotion Tuesday night and explained why the Giants decided to bring their top offensive prospect to the big leagues so soon.

Luciano just received a promotion from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A last week and recorded 24 at-bats in six games with the River Cats. He had seven hits, including two doubles and two homers, along with three walks and eight strikeouts.

A back injury delayed Luciano's 2022 minor league debut at Double-A until May 3. In 56 games with the Flying Squirrels, he slashed .228/.339/.450 with 12 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBI.

The Giants have been aggressive with their top prospects this season, and Luciano joins Casey Schmitt, Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos on the big league roster.

With their offense struggling mightily over the last few weeks, the Giants are looking for a spark and they are hoping their brightest prospect can provide it.

