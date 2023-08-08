Webb crowns Ohtani as ‘most talented baseball player of all time'

Game recognizes game.

After Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani notched a pair of hits off Logan Webb on Monday night, the Giants ace took time after San Francisco's 8-3 win at Angel Stadium to shout out the two-way future free agent.

"That guy is one of a kind," Webb told reporters of Ohtani, who also stole his 15th base of the season during the game. "I think he's the most talented baseball player of all time."

Webb reflected on Ohtani's sixth-inning double, which whizzed by the pitcher's head and into center field as Ohtani used his speed to stretch the hit into a two-bagger.

"He almost killed me in the sixth inning with that ball up the middle -- which, he almost killed me in spring training, too," Webb continued. "... I didn't see the ball -- I heard the ball. That's when you know it was close."

Ohtani, known for his abilities both on the plate and at the mound, leads MLB with 40 home runs on the season and is tied for fifth among the league's starting pitchers with 211 strikeouts. Webb, who also makes his fair share of appearances on the pitching leaderboards, was just happy to keep Ohtani in the park on Monday.

"I don't even know how many homers he has right now, but when you can keep him in the yard, I think it's a good day, right?" Webb said. "It's a tough at-bat every time. He has a presence to him, just walking around, just in the box. He's a special player.

"There's nothing really else I can say much about him [other] than he's one of a kind, right? Happy he didn't hit me in the face on that pitch, but happy I didn't give up three homers."

The Giants are expected to be major players for Ohtani when he hits free agency this winter, as San Francisco enters yet another offseason in search of a bonafide star.

It's clear Webb is a fan -- and who wouldn't want "the most talented baseball player of all time" on their team?

