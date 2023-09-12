Wild stat proves ‘Late Night' LaMonte Wade Jr. nickname rings true

LaMonte Wade Jr. further added to his “Late Night LaMonte” legend with a walk-off single in the 10th inning of the Giants' thrilling 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Oracle Park.

Late-game heroics are nothing new for the Giants first baseman, but his latest clutch hit made MLB history.



Per OptaSTATS, Wade Jr. now has a .611 career batting average (11-for-18) in the 9th inning or later of a tie game. That's the highest such average by any MLB player in the last 50 years (minimum 15 plate appearances).



LaMonte Wade Jr. of the @SFGiants now has a .611 career batting average (11-for-18) in the 9th inning or later of a tie game.



Wade, who arrived to the Bay Area in 2021 when the Giants acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, earned the "Late Night LaMonte" nickname during his first season with the franchise.

He batted .253/.326/.482 with 18 homers in 109 games that year, supplying the Giants with plenty of clutch hits late in games. Wade hit .565 (13-for-23) with 12 RBI in the ninth inning alone and was a big part of San Francisco winning a franchise-record 107 games.

That nickname rang true on Monday night, too. Wade Jr.'s historic hit extended the Giants' win streak to four games, and could prove to be invaluable as they make a push for a playoff spot.

