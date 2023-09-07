Giants rookie Harrison took Webb's advice to heart before debut

Kyle Harrison couldn't ask for a better MLB mentor than teammate and Giants ace Logan Webb.

Webb, just like Harrison, made his debut at 22 years old in 2019 and quickly established himself as the ace of the Giants' starting rotation. Harrison hopes to follow in his footsteps.

Harrison joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic on the latest "Giants Talk" episode, where he was asked about Webb's message to him before his first career start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 22.

"He told me to just soak everything up, and I know they say 'don't look up,' but he said you can look up and take in the moment," Harrison told Pavlovic. "He was like, 'You only get one or two home debuts,' and it was an awesome experience to get to talk to him because he knows what it's like. You talk to all these guys for your debuts and your home debuts, and they just have such great advice for you in telling you to bottle that energy up and pick and choose when you use it."

Harrison pitched well in his debut but really turned heads in his second career start, a debut at Oracle Park in which the Giants rookie pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. The young lefty then struggled in his third outing, surrendering six runs and four homers in the Giants' loss to the Padres on Saturday.

However, as Webb and every one of Harrison's veteran teammates knows, success in the big leagues is far from linear.

Webb will be by Harrison's side throughout the highs and the lows -- and as the Giants hope -- for years to come.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast