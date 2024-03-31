Giants teammates give Lee epic beer shower after first MLB homer

After blasting his first MLB home run against the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Petco Park, Jung Hoo Lee was treated to an epic postgame beer shower courtesy of his Giants teammates.

In a video originally posted by Lee's interpreter to Instagram then subsequently shared on X, formerly Twitter, Lee is shown sitting in what appears to be a laundry cart as his fellow Giants douse him with beer to celebrate his eighth-inning solo blast to right field that gave San Francisco a 4-1 lead over San Diego.

Celebratory beer shower for Jung Hoo Lee’s first big league home run pic.twitter.com/y62C1JYOTV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Giants wound up winning the game 9-6 after Lee and Michael Conforto’s eighth-inning home runs put the game out of reach.

JUNG HOO LEE FIRST MLB HOMER 💥 pic.twitter.com/ik1hVEGmvD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 31, 2024

Hoo got his home run ball back from the fans who caught it, in exchange for three signed balls and a hat. The family who caught the ball originally are from the Bay Area but live in San Diego.

The family who caught Jung Hoo Lee’s first home run are from the Bay Area but reside in San Diego.



Their favorite Padre is Ha-Seong Kim. They told Jung Hoo about their love for Kim, and Jung Hoo responded via interpreter, “I’m going to tell him about you.” 🧡 pic.twitter.com/G001MwvEsi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 31, 2024

Jung Hoo Lee got a beer shower from his teammates after the game. He was able to get his first home run ball back — he traded three signed balls and a hat for it. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 31, 2024

The Giants were big spenders in the offseason, signing Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract with the expectation that he can contribute as the team’s everyday leadoff hitter.

The 25-year-old starred in the KBO League in Korea, with a .340 batting average, 65 home runs and 515 RBI in 884 career games.

The offseason additions of Lee, Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman certainly have helped boost San Francisco’s offense through the first three games, a positive sign for a squad that struggled with run production a year ago.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast