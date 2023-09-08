Giants crush back-to-back-to-back homers, rally past Rockies for win

For most of Friday's game at Oracle Park, it appeared like the Giants didn't know if they wanted to win or lose the contest.

In the end, the Giants found a way to rally past the Colorado Rockies for a much-needed 9-8 win.

Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. both walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, pushing across the eventual winning runs.

The bases-loaded walks followed a game-tying single by Mike Yastrzemski.

Colorado got one run back in the top of the ninth off Camilo Doval, but the Giants' All-Star closer was able to slam the door shut on the Rockies.

The most electrifying moment of the game came when Flores, Mitch Haniger and J.D. Davis hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, marking the first time the Giants have accomplished the feat since April 4, 2016 (Denard Span, Joe Panik and Buster Posey).

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS TO TIE IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MZPoEb7MqD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 9, 2023

Rookie Kyle Harrison went five-plus innings in his fourth career MLB start, and he allowed five hits, four runs, three earned runs, two walks and struck out five.

A Nolan Jones homer to lead off the top of the sixth inning knocked Harrison out of the game.

The Giants (71-70) overcame rough outings from relievers Jakob Junis and Taylor Rogers, who allowed a combine three runs in the seventh inning, capped by a Elias Diaz homer off Rogers.

The win snaps the Giants' six-game losing streak and allows them to keep pace in the NL Wild-Card race. San Francisco remains three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot, but they made up ground on the Cincinnati Reds, who lost Friday.

