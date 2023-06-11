Giants prospect Wilson homers in four straight at-bats

Will Wilson has been on fire as of late.

Currently playing for the Sacramento River Cats -- the Giants' Triple-A affiliate -- Wilson hit four home runs in four straight at-bats against the Las Vegas Aviators.

BACK TO BACK



Will Wilson has 4 HRs in his last 4 ABs!! Absolutely unreal! pic.twitter.com/0c7qDj0Fwk — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 11, 2023

Wilson started his streak by hitting a home run in his final plate appearance Thursday night against the Aviators. The next day, Wilson hit two more home runs in two at-bats while being walked the other two times he stepped up to the plate.

Then, Wilson's fourth straight homer in the second inning Saturday against the Aviators gave the River Cats an early 2-0 lead. He ultimately ended the night 2-for-4 after a ninth-inning single.

As a result of his hot streak, Wilson raised his batting average from .209 to .224. In seven games played in June, the shortstop is slashing .348/.407/.870 with four home runs and eight RBI.

Overall, the Giants prospect is hitting .224/.297/.715 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

If Wilson can ride his hot streak and consistently get the barrel of the bat to the ball, the Giants potentially could have another important contributor on the way.

Considering the plethora of young depth San Francisco currently has in its farm, it would be no surprise to see Wilson up next.



