Giants trade Haniger, DeSclafani to Mariners for veteran lefty Ray

The Giants have made their first big trade of the 2023 MLB offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported Friday, citing sources, that San Francisco has acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The Giants made the move official shortly after, adding that San Francisco also will send cash considerations to Seattle as part of the deal.

BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 5, 2024

DONE DEAL: Robbie Ray is a San Francisco Giant 📰 pic.twitter.com/nxdOaQhAEo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 5, 2024

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported the Giants will send roughly $3 million in cash considerations to the Mariners to even out the financial impact for Seattle.

Some info: The Giants are sending ~$3 million to Seattle to make the trade cash neutral in 2024 (Robbie Ray's $23 million salary vs. the $29 million owed to Haniger and DeSclafani). Also, Ray and Haniger both have $1 million assignment bonuses that balance out. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) January 5, 2024

The 32-year-old Ray missed most of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on his left elbow in May, but posted a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched for the Mariners in 2022. Ray is expected to be out until midway through the 2024 season as he continues his rehab.

Ray won the AL Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 after posting an impressive 13-7 record with 248 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 193 1/3 innings pitched, which led him to sign a five-year, $115 million contract with the Mariners in Dec. 2021.

Ray is owed $23 million in 2024 and $25 million in 2025 and 2026, but can opt out of the remainder of his contract next offseason.

Haniger, along with outfielder Michael Conforto, were the Giants' two biggest offseason additions last winter. The oft-injured slugger struggled to stay healthy in his first season with San Francisco after signing a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants.

In 61 games (211 at-bats), Haniger batted an underwhelming .209/.266/.365 with six home runs and 28 RBI between multiple stints on the injured list in 2023. The 33-year-old now will return to the organization where he spent five seasons and made a name for himself as one of the league's best hitters.

DeSclafani was one of the Giants' best starting pitchers during the 107-win 2021 campaign but struggled to stay healthy in each of the two previous seasons, suffering season-ending ankle and elbow injuries in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

While Ray could provide the Giants with impressive starting pitching depth at some point this summer, he and veteran righty Alex Cobb sidelined until midway through the season should open the door for another addition alongside ace Logan Webb atop the rotation this offseason.

