Chapman recalls receiving speeding ticket as eager A's prospect

A young Matt Chapman was so excited for spring training one year that it ended up costing him financially.

Chapman, the former Oakland Athletics and current Giants third baseman, joined NBC Sports Bay Area's broadcast of Saturday's Giants vs. A's spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium and shared a great story about his run-in with the police during spring training.

"When I was with the A's ... I got a speeding ticket on the way [to the stadium] and BoMel won't let me hear the end of it."



Chappy was just eager to get to work 😂 pic.twitter.com/hnkV2LcNH3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 9, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"That was a while ago, but when I was with the A's in spring training one year I got a speeding ticket on the way [to the ballpark] and [Bob Melvin] won't let me hear the end of it," Chapman told Jon Miller and Javier Lopez. "I told the cop I was excited to get to work and he asked me what work was and I told him I played major league baseball for the A's, thinking that was going to be a good call. He didn't care. I'm pretty sure he didn't care at all, I think he made the ticket worse."

The officer clearly wasn't impressed with Chapman's major-league status.

Now entering his eighth MLB season, the 30-year-old should have familiarized himself with the Arizona streets by now and likely won't make the same mistake again.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast