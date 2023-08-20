Camilo Doval slams door; Giants snap skid with win over Braves

Star closer Camilo Doval hasn’t received many opportunities lately.

The Giants, 2-8 in their last 10 games, called his name in a big spot in the eighth inning to slam the door on San Francisco’s much-needed 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Giants mostly cruised through another bullpen game until Taylor Rogers walked two batters in the eighth. Giants manager Gabe Kapler called Doval’s name with one out to face Braves star infielder Austin Riley.

Doval did his job, striking out Riley and Marcell Ozuna, but catcher Patrick Bailey made a rare defensive miscue and threw the ball into left field while trying to catch Ronald Acuna Jr. swiping third base, allowing him to score and tie the game.

The Braves returned the favor in the top of the ninth.

Atlanta reliever Kirby Yates walked Michael Conforto to start the ninth inning and hit two batters to load the bases. He whiffed the next two hitters, but walked Joc Pederson with the bases loaded to gift-wrap the lead back to the Giants.

Doval then retired the Braves in order to record the win. It was just Doval’s fifth appearance in August, and the 1 2/3 innings tied his longest outing of the season.

The Giants didn't exactly put on an offensive showcase Sunday, but they did rack up 10 hits and saw some encouraging sign from one of their top youngsters.

Luis Matos, recalled Sunday after three games at Triple-A, started the scoring by mashing a 425-foot home run in the second inning. It was his second career homer, and his first since a two-run dinger in his seventh career game June 24.

MATOS MANIA in Atlanta ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jig7ndblZI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 20, 2023

The Braves answered the next half-inning on a two-run blast by Orlando Arcia, but Wilmer Flores -- the Giants’ best offensive player for most of the season -- pummeled a two-run homer to retake the lead in the top of the third.



Four San Francisco hitters notched two hits apiece in Flores, Matos, Thairo Estrada and J.D. Davis.

The Giants will continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Monday. They’ll see Atlanta again later this week when the Braves visit the Bay Area for a weekend series at Oracle Park.

