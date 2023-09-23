Bonds welcomes Acuña Jr. to 40-40 club with congratulatory post

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. received an honorary congratulations from Giants legend Barry Bonds for becoming the fifth player in MLB history to join the 40-40 club.

The milestone was hit when Acuña blasted a homer off Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin on Friday night. The feat marked Acuña's 160th career homerun as he became the first player to record the home run stat plus 160 stolen bases at the age of 25 or younger.

"Congratulations [Ronald Acuña Jr.] for joining the 40/40 club," Bonds wrote on Instagram. "And also writing your own club… 40/70 and still counting, you are a BAD Boy stay healthy and God Bless you."

Acuña is the first player in MLB history to earn 40 homers and 60 steals in a single season.

The others in the exclusive 40-40 club include Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988).

"It's pretty incredible just to think about how many players have been in the big leagues and my name's alone," Acuña said after the feat. "I'm hoping and I'm sure someone will ultimately break that record, too."

Atlanta has the best record in MLB (99-55) with a 4.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL.

Bonds, a 14-time All-Star and seven-time NL MVP, played with the Giants from 1993-2007.

