Photos: Spectacular new renderings of A's waterfront ballpark

Editor's note: This story originally was published on Feb. 26, when these images were released. We are re-promoting after July 20's "yes" vote by the Oakland City Council on the term sheet for Howard Terminal Ballpark.Back on Feb. 26, the City of Oakland released its Draft Environment Impact Report on the A's proposed new ballpark at Howard Terminal. It was an important step in the A's plan of building the privately funded park.In addition to the report, the A's also released new and spectacular photo renderings of the ballpark. Check out some of the best shots below, courtesy of the A's.