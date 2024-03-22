A's pitcher Gott to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss 2024 season

Trevor Gott’s 2024 MLB season has ended before it started.

The Athletics' veteran pitcher is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery after he was diagnosed with a fully torn UCL in his right elbow, per MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos, which will cause him to miss the entire upcoming campaign.

Trevor Gott has a fully torn UCL in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. Was expected to be part of the A’s bullpen this season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 22, 2024

The A’s 31-year-old reliever’s surgery is set for next week, per Gallegos.

Gott, an eight-year MLB veteran who has tallied a 16-15 record with a 4.65 ERA across 255 major league appearances, joined the A’s in December after signing a one-year contract.

The reliever spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, registering an 0-5 record with a 4.19 ERA while also logging one save, 62 strikeouts and 19 walks over 58 innings.

This spring, Gott, whom the A’s hoped would strengthen their bullpen, allowed right runs through three innings.

Now, it appears Gott will miss the entire 2024 campaign.