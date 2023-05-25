Manfred believes June vote on A's Vegas relocation is possible

The Athletics continue to take steps towards moving from Oakland, their home since 1968, to Las Vegas, and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday provided a clear picture of when a possible relocation vote could be put before team owners.
Manfred met with reporters in Milwaukee before the Giants' game against the Brewers and noted that owners could vote on a possible A's relocation as early as June, per The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.
The latest news regarding the A's desire to move to Las Vegas came Wednesday when the team, the Nevada governor's office, notable lawmakers and Clark County announced a tentative agreement on a public financing package for a ballpark in Sin City, with The Nevada Independent first obtaining details of the deal struck by the parties.
The next step is for legislation to be drafted and introduced into Nevada Legislation.
After all the back-and-forth between the A's, Oakland and Las Vegas, Manfred seems confident the team will get a deal done in the near future, per Slusser.
While the A's initial focus on Las Vegas was on a 49-acre parcel of land near the Red Rocks Resort, they now have turned their attention to a smaller nine-acre plot of land on Tropicana Avenue towards the southern end of the Las Vegas strip.
The current session of Nevada's legislature concludes on June 5, so a vote on the A's relocation plan could come very soon.