Making sense of what A's Vegas renderings, public funding mean

Even for those of us who cover the Athletics on a full-time basis, it has been difficult to keep up with all the recent developments regarding the team's desire to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas.

A lot happened this week, including the A's releasing renderings of a potential new Las Vegas ballpark on a nine-acre Tropicana site at the south end of the Strip.

Here’s a quick relocation-related roundup of everything that transpired over the last few days:

Finally, Some Renderings

The A’s released their first design concepts of a Las Vegas stadium Friday -- after multiple sites, and weeks of anticipation. Their timeliness was strategic and intentional, as the team also was slated to officially make their $380M public funding request to the State of Nevada just hours later.

Renderings are only initial depictions, but also give the project traction, momentum, and a vision to lawmakers who will make the ultimate critical vote.

There was some controversy, though: The current Tropicana Hotel site is 35 aces. Of which, the new ballpark appears to take up nearly half of the rendered space, instead of the nine acres agreed upon. Images are also absent of the multiple sky-rise towers Bally’s Corporation will surely build on their remaining 26 acres, blocking depicted views of the Las Vegas Strip. These aspects raise more questions, than the answers that renderings typically bring.

Manfred hints June for MLB Vote

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted Thursday that he didn’t “have a crystal ball,” but also suggested it’s possible MLB owners could vote on A’s relocation during scheduled meetings June 13-15. However, in the next breath he revealed the A’s haven’t even begun a league-internal relocation process, yet.

A relocation vote requires 75 percent approval from MLB owners, and that happens only after governmental and public approvals and funding are in place. It’s also the final step for any team to relocate. It’s certainly possible for that to happen in mid-June but would require Nevada Legislature to conclude A’s decisions by the end of this Regular Session on June 5. In other words: possible, but not absolute by any means.

What Currently Favors Relocation?

1. The A’s have aligned with Bally’s Corp, an influential land owner and casino partner, who could leverage influencing legislation.

2. The A’s are persistent and motivated to meet Nevada (June 5) deadlines for public funding and MLB deadlines (Jan. 14, 2023) for revenue-sharing.

3. Nevada governor Joe Lombardo seemingly is on board and entirely supportive to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas.

4. Some Nevada lawmakers could boost their individual profiles by approving relocation with funding vote.

What Currently Hinders Relocation?

1. Public opinion remains very unknown relating to site, traffic, and fiscal impacts.

2. Clark County’s interest and/or involvement to float $120M in bonds remains largely questionable, but would be mandatory for the project to happen.

3. There are several other public money commitments, including a $200M ask by Sony Pictures to create new movie studios in Nevada.

4. A simple “no” ends the A’s current efforts in Las Vegas, and puts them in rare “no-man’s land” between Oakland and Las Vegas.

5. There’s currently a huge partisan rift between lawmakers over Nevada’s overall state budget. As Senate leader Nicole Cannizzaro recently summarized in a statement: “If the Governor forces us into a special session because he vetoes the state budget, we will not consider any other bills during that session except the state budget.” Translation: The A’s proposal vote would be shelved.