A's pitcher Boyle wins final spot in Kotsay's five-man rotation

The Athletics’ five-man rotation is signed and sealed to begin the 2024 MLB season, and one of Oakland’s top prospects made the cut.

No. 10 pitching prospect Joe Boyle was named Oakland’s fifth starter by manager Mark Kotsay on Monday before the A’s 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in the team’s final expedition game.

"Joe's awesome," A’s starting pitcher Paul Blackburn said on Tuesday (h/t MLB.com’s Sonja Chen). "I really enjoy being around him and just watching him work, really. He's very articulate when it comes to just how he goes about his business … and the conversations that he has. And who doesn't like a [6-foot-7] righty that throws 100?"

With his frame and velocity, Boyle brings enticement to Kotsay’s rotation.

Boyle’s new role is well deserved. As a September callup last season, the righty allowed three runs over three starts, good for a 1.69 ERA across 16 innings pitched.

Even after struggling during spring training with a 5.89 ERA over 18 1/3 innings pitched, Boyle proved his worthiness to his coaches and teammates with early success in the majors.

Beginning with Oakland’s 2024 Opening Day matchup with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:07 p.m. at the Coliseum, the A’s, in order, will roll out Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, JP Sears, Blackburn and Boyle.

Outside of Boyle, Oakland has an experienced rotation.

"In terms of the experience level and those four guys kind of leading the way, it's a better start than what we had last year," Kotsay added. "Nothing against the guys we did start with last year, but there's a lot more experience on the mound."

After tying an MLB record with 24 starting pitchers last season, Kotsay and the A’s are looking forward to potential consistency on the mound.

Alex Wood gets the Opening Day nod, the first of his 11-year MLB career.