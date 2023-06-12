Former A's players dominate first All-Star voting returns

There were no current Athletics players listed on MLB’s first All-Star voting update Monday, but plenty of familiar faces were leading their respective positions.

Former A’s catcher Sean Murphy collected the most fan votes among National League catchers (603,501), infielder Marcus Semien led AL second basemen (707,712) and Matt Chapman topped AL third basemen with 475,322 votes.

Murphy is putting up career numbers with the Atlanta Braves, batting .287/.388/.548 with 12 homers in 53 games this season. After spending the first four years of his career in Oakland, Murphy was traded to Atlanta in December as part of the three-team trade that sent rising star Esteury Ruiz to the A’s.

Semien, who played six seasons with the A’s before departing in 2021 free agency, is fueling the Texas Rangers’ hot start with 20 doubles, 51 RBI and a league-high 57 runs scored. He collected nearly twice as many votes as Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, currently in second place.

Chapman, traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in March 2022, leads the league in doubles (23) and is registering his best OPS since he was named an All-Star with the A’s in 2019.

The A's two leading candidates to represent the team at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle are Ruiz, who leads all of baseball with 31 stolen bases, and outfielder Brent Rooker (13 homers; .873 OPS). Neither player was listed among the top-20 vote-getters among AL outfielders on Monday.

The first phase of MLB All-Star voting concludes June 22 with the top vote-getter at his position receiving an automatic spot in the team’s starting lineup.