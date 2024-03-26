FILE -- Jordan Montgomery of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 8, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jordan Montgomery reportedly is heading from the champions to the runner-ups.

The former Texas Rangers left-handed starting pitcher has agreed to join the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year, $25 million deal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday night.

The reported deal struck just days before Opening Day also contains a vesting option for 2025.

Montgomery, 31, made 32 combined starts for the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals last season, posting a 3.20 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 48 walks in 188.2 innings. He sported a 2.79 ERA over 11 starts with Texas following a midseason trade, helping the club reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Montgomery then made six postseason appearances, including one start against the D-backs in the World Series, as the Rangers captured their first ever championship.

Montgomery, who's made 30-plus starts and recorded a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last three seasons, is joining his fourth different team since 2022. He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the New York Yankees before being dealt to St. Louis midseason in 2022.

Montgomery will now be part of a loaded D-backs rotation that features the likes of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt. Rodriguez was Arizona's other big free-agent addition, joining on a four-year $80 million deal.

The club also re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. this offseason, along with bringing in infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielders Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk.

The Diamondbacks are just latest NL West club to make a free-agent splash in the days leading up to the 2024 season. Last week, the San Francisco Giants inked reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million deal.

Arizona opens its season at home against the division rival Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.