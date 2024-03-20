Shohei Ohtani's lawyers accuse his interpreter of stealing millions

The long-time interpreter to Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, is accused of finessing millions of dollars from the baseball superstar.

According to Ohtani’s attorneys, Mizuhara engaged in a “massive theft” using the player's funds to place bets with an illegal bookie.

Mizuhara has translated Ohtani’s Japanese to English since he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," said Berk Brettler LLP, the firm representing Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea where Ohtani made his highly anticipated debut.