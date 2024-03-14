Ryan Fox makes historic hole-in-one for back-to-back eagles at Players Championship

Ryan Fox of New Zealand celebrates after holing his tee shot on the 17th hole for a hole in one during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

It was a hole-in-one for the history books.

Ryan Fox followed an eagle with an ace on the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday, becoming the first golfer on record to make back-to-back eagles at The Players Championship, according to PGA Tour Communications.

Fox aced the par-3, 124-yard hole - famous and also dreaded for it's island-like green surrounded by water - after his ball dropped roughly 10 feet from the hole, carried down the slope and fell into the cup.

The 37-year-old from New Zealand raised his arms in celebration before receiving a round of high-fives from his opponents.

On the 16th hole - a 515-yard, par-5 - Fox hit his approach shot from the fairway within feet of the cup and followed with a one-putt for eagle.

Fox, per Golf.com, became the 14th player with a hole-in one-on the 17th during tournament play. He joins Brad Fabel (1986), Brian Claar (1991), Fred Couples (1997), Joey Sindelar (1999), Paul Azinger (2000), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002), Willy Wilcox (2016), Sergio Garcia (2017), Ryan Moore (2019), Shane Lowry (2022), Hayden Buckley (2023), Aaron Rai (2023) and Alex Smalley (2023).

The Island Green @THEPLAYERS isn't a bad place to record your first hole-in-one on TOUR 😁 pic.twitter.com/xYpGaTiyxV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2024

For Fox - who finished the first round at 3-under 69, four shots behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele - it was his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.