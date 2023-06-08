Los Angeles Golf Club becomes first team in new virtual golf league

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are among the owners of Los Angeles Golf Club, the first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL.

Amidst all of the fallout from the PGA Tour’s merger with LIV Golf, another league is preparing to tee off virtually.

The Los Angeles Golf Club was announced Thursday as the first team in TGL, a tech-infused golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Alexis Ohanian are the founding investors for LAGC.

Serena Williams and Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, is part of the ownership group, as well. The three of them are also among the owners of Angel City F.C. of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Ohanian said the LAGC ownership group will grow as their family grows. Serena Williams is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fans,” Ohanian said in a statement. “To wit, my wife Serena and I are delighted that Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well – as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building with my family, and I hope LAGC can become a part of many other families’ lives too.”

Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/yfreL6jqM8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 8, 2023

Woods and McIlroy launched TMRW Sports last August. As part of the launch, the group announced TGL as a new league in partnership with the PGA Tour.

TGL will consist of six three-person teams with a 15-match schedule and a playoff. Matches will be 18 holes and played head-to-head on a virtual course from a venue in Palm Beach, Fla.

LAFC says it will be made up of three PGA Tour members who will be named at a later date.

The league is slated to open play in January 2024. Action will be shown in primetime on Monday nights.