Bryson-Brooks rivalry ‘put to bed' as they join forces for Ryder Cup

After years of back and forth drama, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are putting aside their differences to compete for the United States in the Ryder Cup -- U.S. captain Steve Stricker made sure of it.

Stricker, 54, spoke with DeChambeau and Koepka in separate phone conversations to put an end to their feud so it doesn't impact the U.S. team.

"They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their [top priority]," Stricker told Sports Illustrated. "They said it's not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I'm concerned, it's been put to bed."

Even though the two assured Stricker there won't be any problems at the competition, the veteran captain is fairly certain he won't pair them together on the course.

"I'm not going to tell you there's no chance," he said. "But I don't see it happening, no. I don’t think they want to play together."

DeChambeau and Koepka have frequently sparred on social media in recent years. Their rivalry most famously intensified after DeChambeau said something to Koepka's displeasure while the latter was being interviewed at the PGA Championship in May. Koepka paused in the middle of his interview, closed his eyes and apologized for losing his train of thought as DeChambeau walked past.

Later, Koepka and DeChambeau went at it on Twitter after DeChambeau was announced as Aaron Rodgers' teammate for The Match.

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

The rivalry has been quiet in recent weeks, which Stricker believes is for the best as the U.S. tries to win the Ryder Cup for just the third time in the 21st century. The Europeans have won seven of the past nine Ryder Cup matches dating back to 2002.

"We haven't heard Brooks say anything about Bryson lately," Stricker said. "The Ryder Cup means a lot to these guys. Neither wants to be the root of the problem. They both understand."

"It's only a week," Koepka said last month during The Open. "Look, I can put it aside for business. If we're going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody for a week."

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc.