Breaking down how extra time rules work in the Women's World Cup

Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough.

That’s not the case in group play of the Women’s World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.

If a victor has not been declared after two 45-minute halves during the elimination rounds of the Women’s World Cup, the game goes to extra time. So, when a player scores in extra time, does it mean the game is over, like in the NHL? Not exactly.

Here’s everything you need to know about extra time in the Women’s World Cup:

How long is extra time during the World Cup?

After regulation has been completed and the two teams remain tied, there is a five-minute break before extra time begins.

Extra time in the Women’s World Cup consists of two 15-minute sessions, with a one-minute break in between.

The golden goal rule, awarding the victory to the first team that scores, does not apply in the Women’s World Cup. The full 30 minutes of extra time is played in its entirety regardless of how many goals are scored.

What happens if a World Cup game is tied after extra time?

Sometimes even 120 minutes of soccer isn’t enough.

If the score remains tied after both of the 15-minute extra time sessions, the two teams then go to penalty kicks.

The best-of-five shootout features one-on-one situations between the kicker and the opposing goalkeeper. Teams must use different kickers for each attempt, alternating attempts with the opposing team. Kicks are taken from the penalty mark, which is 12 yards from the goal.

Once the shootout lead is insurmountable, the game is over. If still tied through five rounds of penalty kicks, the shootout goes to sudden death. The first team to have an advantage after a completed round is declared the winner of the game.

How many Women’s World Cup Finals have gone to extra time?

Of the eight Women’s World Cup finals that have been played, three have gone to extra time.

The first Women’s World Cup final to reach extra time was in 1999, which was just the third time the tournament was held. More on this match shortly.

Four years later, the Women’s World Cup final reached extra time once again. Nia Künzer lifted Germany over Sweden with a header in the eighth minute of extra time, marking the last golden goal ever scored in an official international match.

The most recent final to reach extra time came in 2011.

How many Women’s World Cup Finals have gone to penalty kicks?

The Women’s World Cup has been decided by penalty kicks twice, and both matches involved the United States women’s national team.

The USWNT won the first ever Women’s World Cup final penalty shootout in 1999. Brandi Chastain sent the Rose Bowl – and the country – into a frenzy by drilling the tournament-clinching PK against China, giving the U.S. its second tournament title and creating one of the most iconic moments in American sports history.

The tables turned during the 2011 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT and Japan were tied 1-1 at the end of the second half and each scored in extra time to send the final to penalties. Japan came out on top in the shootout 3-1 with Saki Kumagai responsible for the winner.