Messi's stoppage-time goal rescues 1-1 draw for Miami vs. LA Galaxy

Inter Miami FC’s Argentinian forward #10 Lionel Messi vies with LA Galaxy’s forward #28 Joseph Paintsil during the MLS football match between the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 25, 2024 in Carson California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

When you don't put away Lionel Messi, he'll hurt you.

Messi on Sunday scored a stoppage-time goal to help Inter Miami salvage a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy.

It was all LA Galaxy who had the better chances and moments throughout, though the squad couldn't bury enough chances to prevent Messi from making a play.

Former Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig had a clear-cut chance in the 13th minute on a penalty after Sergio Busquets fouled new signing Joseph Paintsil. But Drake Callender saved the attempt.

Callender saved another big attempt from Puiq in the 29th minute, which clanked off the crossbar as well.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 75th minute when center-forward Dejan Joveljic tapped home from Marco Delgado's pass.

Delgado, however, was sent off with a red card in the 88th minute. Messi equalized in the 92nd minute.

Messi and former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba brought back their tiki-taka movement, which the former finished with style.

LA Galaxy will feel hard done by the result given the chances they botched. They had 24 shots, nine on target, five big chances and four big chances missed.

Galaxy also accumulated 3.37 expected goals, via FotMob. Miami only had 0.63 for comparison's sake, with just one big chance and none missed.

It marked Messi's first goal of the 2024 season after he assisted in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake. Galaxy hadn't played yet this season but showed promise of what could be a bounce-back campaign.

Messi and Miami will next be in action on Saturday, May 2, vs. Orlando City.

