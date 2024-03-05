How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Alex Morgan #7 of United States controls the ball during Quarterfinals – 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match between United States and Colombia at BMO Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. women's national team is one win away from reaching the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Final.

The team in its path? Their neighbor.

Canada will be looking to upset the USWNT on home soil when the two nations duke it out in their semifinal matchup.

Canada, ranked No. 10 in FIFA's latest rankings, easily topped Group C, beating Paraguay, Costa Rica and El Salvador with 13 goals scored and none conceded. It then beat Costa Rica again 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

The USWNT finished second in the group stage after a stunning 2-0 upset at the hands of Mexico, but responded by routing Colombia 3-0 in the quarterfinal.

When is the USWNT-Canada game and how can you catch the action? Here's what to know:

When is the USWNT vs. Canada Gold Cup semifinal?

The USWNT and Canada will meet on Wednesday, March 5.

What time is the USWNT vs. Canada Gold Cup semifinal?

Kick-off time is slated for 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Canada Gold Cup semifinal?

Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego Wave, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Canada Gold Cup semifinal

The USWNT-Canada game will be available to stream in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

When is the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Final?

The winners of USWNT-Canada and Mexico-Brazil will meet in the final on Sunday, March 10.