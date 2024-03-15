Bay FC, NBC Sports Bay Area and California announce regional TV partnership

San Francisco (March 15, 2024) -- Bay FC, the Bay Area’s new women’s professional soccer franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), today announced that 10 matches this season will be presented live on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, starting with the club’s first ever NWSL match on Sunday, March 17, against Angel City FC at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 10-game regional television schedule for Bay FC’s 2024 season features six home matches and four away matches. Four matches will be presented on NBC Sports Bay Area, with four matches scheduled for NBC Sports Bay Area Plus. One match is scheduled for NBC Sports California and one for NBC Sports California Plus.

2024 Bay FC Regional Broadcast Schedule (home matches in bold, CAPS)

All matches are Pacific time and subject to change

| Date | Opponent | Kickoff (Pacific) | Broadcast

| Sun., March 17 | @Angel City FC | 4:30 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

| Sun., April 14 | SEATTLE REIGN FC | 5 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

| Wed., May 1 | PORTLAND THORNS FC | 7 p.m. | NBC Sports California

| Sun., May 5 | CHICAGO RED STARS | 5 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

| Fri., May 17 | SAN DIEGO WAVE FC | 7:30 p.m. | NBC Sports CA Plus

| Sun., June 9 | @Chicago Red Stars | 1 p.m. | NBC Sports BA Plus

| Sun., June 16 | UTAH ROYALS FC | 7 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

| Fri., Aug. 23 | @Utah Royals FC | 6:30 p.m. | NBC Sports BA Plus

| Fri., Sept. 20 | ORLANDO PRIDE | 7:30 p.m. | NBC Sports BA Plus

| Sun., Sept. 29 | @Seattle Reign FC | 3 p.m. | NBC Sports BA Plus

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives. Sixth Street’s investment is the largest institutional investment to date in a women’s professional sports franchise. Bay FC is changing the face of women’s soccer as we know it. Beginning play in the 2024 season, we are building a squad that will play the beautiful game with power, passion, energy, and creativity. Ticket deposits are now open for Bay FC at https://bayfc.com and fans can follow Bay FC’s social channels (@wearebayfc) for the latest news, merchandise, and events.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows, digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social media –Twitter: @NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic.