Barabanov rising, Duclair struggling amid Sharks' losing skid

The Sharks joined some unfortunate franchise company with their 10th straight loss, a 2-1 nailbiter to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at SAP Center.

Alexander Barabanov scored the lone goal for Team Teal. Mackenzie Blackwood made a strong return from an illness, stopping 28 of 30 shots in his first appearance since before Christmas.

However, it’s the Sharks’ second double-digit losing streak this season, after San Jose started the year 0-10-1. It’s just the second time in franchise history that they’ve had a double-digit losing streak twice or more in a season: The 1992-93 Sharks had three double-digit losing streaks in the team’s sophomore campaign.

We’re not even halfway through this year, so there’s still plenty of time for these Sharks to catch up to that 11-win squad.

For what it’s worth, San Jose seems close to snapping their skid, as their last three losses have all been one-goal games late.



